PSR’s ducks ready to race

The 2021 Great Duck Derby is on, despite other local events being postponed or canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got hundreds of little ducks itching to jump into the Appomattox River,” Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR)’s Direct Care Coordinator Jamie Anderson, who is leading the event, said.

Anderson added that while hundreds of tickets have been sold, there are hundreds more that can be purchased by stopping at PSR’s office, located at 1413 S. Main St., Farmville, in The Shoppes at College Park in Farmville.

“You can purchase one duck/ticket for $5, 6 ducks for $25, or 25 ducks for $100,” Anderson said. “The more you play, the better your chances that your duck will be one of the first ones to waddle across the finish line.”

First duck across the finish line at Riverside Park’s boat landing nets the ticket holder $1,000, second place duck takes home $500 and third, $250.

“The funds raised from this event, which formerly was organized and held by the now-closed United Way of Prince Edward County, will go directly to our older adults — most of whom are homebound,” PSR CEO Justine Young said. “Because of the stringent regulations on the federal, state and local funds we receive, we need discretionary funds in order to purchase hot water heaters, fix decks and steps, purchase ramps — all for our older adults in Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.”

Sponsors of the event include FeedMore, Haley Auto Mall, Eclipse, I.P. Structures, Real Living Cornerstone, Benchmark Community Bank, The Farmville Herald, WVHL, Hope Clinic of Farmville, Farmville Rotary Club, Davis GMC, Davenport and Co., Bemeche, Joe’s Towing, Citizens Bank and Trust, Pinos in Dillwyn, Magnolia Bar and Grille, Virginia Marble, Progressive Therapy, and Piggin’ Out Catering, Alecia Davies-Johnson Yoder Properties, Bug Busters, Katie & Ollie, Talley Jewelry, John Hastings, FACES, Rochettes Florist, Davidson Anesthesia of Richmond, Buckingham County Supervisor Thomas Jordan Miles III, Edward Jones Investment-Kerby Moore, Eugene A. Bennett, Edward Jones-Hannah D. Ramsey, Dr. Mervyn Colina, Dr. Brad and Denise Michielson, Dr. Ambrose and Renata Sharnick, Key Office Supply, Inc., and Moss Motor Company.

For more information, how to purchase tickets for The Great Duck Derby, or inquiries about PSR’s services, call (434) 767-5588, stop by the office, or email psr@psraaa.org.