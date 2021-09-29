PSR’S Duck Derby a success

Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging’s 2021 Great Duck Derby raised more than $26,500 to help keep older adults safe and secure while aging in place.

“PSR is thrilled to announce that the Duck Derby was a resounding success, thanks to all who participated from ‘ducking’ neighbors, buying duck derby tickets, to being sponsors for this event,” Justine Young, CEO of PSR, said. “Thank you all so much for your support.”

Sandi Essex’s duck was the first to cross the finish line, winning her $1,000, while the second place duck belonged to Katie and Ollie’s Edible Art, netting them $500, and the third place $250 duck went to Adam Anderson. Melody Foster, who purchased the last duck to cross the finish line, won the consolation prize.

On Friday, Sept. 17, thousands of small rubber ducks hit the water. “It was rather impressive to see more than 3,500 rubber ducks rounding the bend in the river at Riverside Park,” PSR Direct Care Coordinator Jamie Anderson, who organized the event, said. “Due to the pandemic, we were not able to have a huge public event — but now we know what to look forward to next year with logistics.”

The event was able to be safely held, despite other local events being postponed or canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The funds raised from this event will go directly to our older adults – most of whom are homebound,” Young said. “Because of the stringent regulations on the federal, state and local funds we receive, we need discretionary funds in order to purchase hot water heaters, fix decks and steps, purchase ramps – all for our older adults in Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.”

Sponsors of the event include FeedMore, Haley Auto Mall, Eclipse, I.P. Structures, Real Living Cornerstone, Benchmark Community Bank, The Farmville Herald, WVHL, Hope Clinic of Farmville, Farmville Rotary Club, Davis GMC, Davenport and Co., Bemeche, Joe’s Towing, Citizens Bank and Trust, Pinos in Dillwyn, Magnolia Bar and Grille, Virginia Marble, Progressive Therapy, and Piggin’ Out Catering, Alecia Davies-Johnson Yoder Properties, Bug Busters, Katie & Ollie, Talley Jewelry, John Hastings, FACES, Rochettes Florist, Davidson Anesthesia of Richmond, Buckingham County Supervisor Thomas Jordan Miles III, Edward Jones Investment-Kerby Moore, Eugene A. Bennett, Edward Jones – Hannah D. Ramsey, Dr. Mervyn Colina, Dr. Brad and Denise Michielson, Dr. Ambrose and Renata Sharnick, Key Office Supply, Inc. and Moss Motor Company.

For more information, how to support PSR, or inquiries about PSR’s services, call (434) 767-5588, stop by the office, or email psr@psraaa.org.