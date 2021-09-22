The Longwood University Chamber Music Series will present a concert of music by the Pastiche String Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 3. Free and open to the public, the concert will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building at 4 p.m., with doors open at 3:30 p.m.

In accordance with the university’s Covid-19 policy, all attendees are required to wear masks. Parking for the event is available along Race Street, beside Greenwood Library and Bedford Hall.

Pastiche’s concert programs combine various movements of larger works to celebrate a wide array of composers, styles and eras. Pastiche’s members met and performed together as graduate students at West Virginia University from 2016 to 2019, and recently reunited in 2021. The group includes Phillip Ducreay (violin), Lauretta Werner (violin), Gabrielle Padilla (viola), and Ryan Phipps (cello).

Violinist Phillip Ducreay, a native of New York, has collaborated with numerous artists such as Elisabeth Adkins, Gregory Beaver, and members of The Amernet and American String Quartets. He is also a founding member of the unconducted string orchestra, Arco Strings, which makes its home in the D.C. Metropolitan Area. He is currently completing Doctoral Studies in Violin Performance with Dr. James Stern at the University of Maryland-College Park.

Dr. Lauretta Werner, violin, currently serves as assistant professor of Music at Longwood University and as a teacher for the Longwood Center for Community Music. She has taught at West Virginia University, and as a Suzuki violin instructor at the Pittsburgh Music Academy and the Hope Academy of Music and the Arts in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At Interlochen Summer Arts Camp, Werner has performed and taught as a Quartet Teaching Fellow with the Montani Quartet.

Oklahoma native Gabrielle Padilla currently serves as interim viola faculty and Acting Director of the String Project at Virginia Tech. She received degrees in music from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Ball State University, and is completing her Doctor of Musical Arts degree at West Virginia University. She has taught and performed both as a Viola Teaching Fellow and a Quartet Teaching Fellow at the Interlochen Arts Camp as a member of the Montani Quartet.

Cellist Ryan Phipps, a native of Anaheim, California, is dedicated to the discovery of expression through sound. He is a new music advocate and has premiered many new works throughout his career. As a chamber musician he has performed and collaborated with various artists throughout the East Coast and the Midwest and has served as an instructor of chamber music at Interlochen Fine Arts Camp. His teachers have included Cynthia Puls, Sölen Dikener, Erin Ellis, and Bongshin Ko.

The program at Longwood is presented in honor of Martha J. Dorrill, former first lady of the university, prominent teacher of piano, and longtime patron of the Chamber Music Series. It will feature the music of Florence Price, whose composition Five Folksongs in Counterpoint for String Quartet will be presented in a musical dialogue with works by Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn and others.

The Longwood University Chamber Music Series, now in its 34th season, presents four concerts each year. For more information about this concert, access, or to become a Series Patron please call the Longwood University Department of Music at 395-2495 or 395-2504.