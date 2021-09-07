New staff members introduced
Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following new staff members were presented to Board members at the Sept. 2 meeting: Beth Fortune, Cumberland Elementary School fourth grade teacher; Christie Worley, Cumberland Middle School fifth grade math teacher; and Miranda Roberts, Cumberland High School counselor. From left, Roberts, Worley and Fortune.
You Might Like
Schools looking to fill openings
By Shannon Watkins The Farmville Herald Local school systems are experiencing employment vacancies this year, but not all of them... read more