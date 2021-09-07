September 9, 2021

  • 73°

New staff members introduced

By Staff Report

Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Each month, staff members are recognized at the Cumberland County Public School Board. The following new staff members were presented to Board members at the Sept. 2 meeting: Beth Fortune, Cumberland Elementary School fourth grade teacher; Christie Worley, Cumberland Middle School fifth grade math teacher; and Miranda Roberts, Cumberland High School counselor. From left, Roberts, Worley and Fortune.

