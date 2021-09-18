Muhammad takes home awards

Members of the Riding Star 4-H Club traveled to Lexington to compete in the 4-H Champion Horse Show Sept. 9-12. This horse show is held annually with approximately 400 competitors riding across different disciplines. Members of the Riding Star 4-H Club have trained with Cathy Duker and their horses all year to prepare for this competition, and their hard work paid off. Sakina Muhammad, who rode Spinner’s White Cloud, received two third place ribbons in both pleasure classes, fifth place in trail and sixth place in equitation. Trainer Cathy Duker is the owner of GLC Horse Haven Farm located on Back Hampden Sydney Road in Farmville. Duker offers riding lessons and boarding. Pictured are, from left, back row, Duker, Muhammad, Hayley West, Olivia Beachley, Carrington Detrick, Leighann Simms, Bella Pastrana; front row, Elsa Hayden.