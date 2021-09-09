Letter — Send unemployed to trade school

Letter to the Editor:

There are 10 million job openings. Many are not returning to the workforce, while they are receiving enhanced benefits. Some portion of these people may not be “qualified” for the jobs that we so desperately need to fill.

OK. How about we continue their benefits but we also send them to trade school or community college for an approved program? Upon completion, they take a job and are off benefits. If they do not complete the training or do not take a job, they are off benefits.

This would be a great way to upgrade skills and give people the opportunity to earn their way at good paying jobs.

Lucy Klaus

Farmville