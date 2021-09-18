Letter — In support of Kimbrough

To the Editor:

Ann and I are supporting Susan Kimbrough for the Prince Edward County School Board seat in District 701. Susan has an excellent educational background. She has spent her entire career advocating for and teaching children of various ages. She will bring innovative and creative ideas to assist our schools reach their maximum potential. Susan relates well to children of all ages.

This race will be decided by write in votes. Please write in Susan Kimbrough when casting your ballot this fall and encourage your friends in District 701 to do so as well.

Sincerely yours,

Ann (a retired Prince Edward County school teacher)

and Jim Gussett (a retired Longwood College Mathematics professor)