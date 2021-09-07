Kenneth Wayne Ballowe Sr., 61 of Wingina, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 1 at his home. He was born Dec. 16, 1959, a son of Maggie Hughes Ballowe and the late Willie Lightfoot Ballowe. Along with his father, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Rachel Kidd Ballowe and his brother, Willie L. Ballowe Jr.

Wayne called himself a “jack of all trades” because he could do most anything when it came to building or repairing homes, garages, outbuildings and he could fix anything with an engine. Wayne enjoyed hunting and riding horses with his friends but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Wayne is also survived by three children: Amanda Allen (Trampas), Kenneth Ballowe Jr. (Marissa) all of Winginia and Shannon Kidd (Brandy of Spout Spring; two sisters, Florence B. Wright of Dillwyn and Mary B. Londeree (Charles) of Wingina; eight grandchildren, Trey and Trevor Carter, Easton and Bryson Allen, Stephanie, Kyle and Kingsley Ballowe and Dylan Kidd and two great-grandchildren, Kayli and Olivia Kidd.

Funeral services were held Sept. 5, in the Spears Mountain Baptist Church, with interment in the Ballowe Family Cemetery.

Dunkum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.