John Allen Campbell Jr., 72, departed this life, Sept. 11. His family and friends called him “Johnny.” He was the son of John Allen (Jack) and Billie Jo Campbell, of Prospect. Johnny was born May 7, 1949, in Farmville.

He is survived by his three devoted sisters and their families: Cecilia Jo Dunkley (Farmville) and her family: Mary Jo Cooper (Colin); Candace, Ashley and Grant; Melinda Hanks (Robbie) Brian, Thomas, Ethan and Remy; Allen (Rock) Dunkley and Jessica. Elizabeth Susan Campbell (Prospect) and her family: John Campbell Marsden (Polly) Kalee; Billie Jo Waddell; Avery and Emily. Rita Campbell Reynolds (Prospect) and her family: Kristen Kiewiet de Jonge (Erik); Louisa, Alex and Vivienne; Lindsey Hix (Will) Anniston and Sawyer; and Jake Reynolds (Renee) Jay and Hugh.

Johnny attended Prince Edward County public and private schools. He proudly graduated from Randolph-Henry High School, Charlotte Court House. As a Statesman, he played football and baseball.

He attended Virginia Commonwealth University, but decided college life in Richmond was not for him, so he returned to Prospect and worked at Prospect Equipment Company until he was old enough to qualify for the Virginia State Police. He was by nature a shopkeeper and handy man. He loved helping the local farmers with small engine repair and getting their product to market.

In 1972, he began this thirty-three year career with the Virginia State Police. As a new graduate of the Police Academy he lived in Arlington, where he worked a ten mile portion of the interstate from Woodbridge to the 14th St. Bridge, in Washington D.C. He was later transferred to Amherst County, then to the Division Office in Appomattox and later Prince Edward County. He worked as a trooper, special agent and retired as a senior special agent with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. In 1974, Johnny was awarded, by the Governor of the State of Alabama, a position of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Aid-de-Camp for service. Once Johnny ended up on the cover of a national magazine because of his assignment to the southwestern area of Virginia, where he became all too familiar with coalfield jack-rocks and striker tactics. He spent many days and nights there where he ultimately made many friends.

Through the years, Johnny developed many skills in many areas; he enjoyed life and the people he knew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department and Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Johnny will be honored with a graveside service at the Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.