September 20, 2021

Jennifer Marie Coleman, Esq.

By Staff Report

Published 5:01 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

Jennifer Marie Coleman, Esq., 34 of Richmond, passed Aug. 30. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., in Enon Baptist Church with interment to follow in the Coleman Family Farm Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Enon Baptist Church. Dunkum Funeral is serving the family.

