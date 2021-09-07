Jean Campbell Pettus Hudson, 86, of Farmville, passed away on Sept. 2. She was born to parents, Walter Harold Pettus Sr. and Lillie Belle Pettus on Sept. 16, 1934, in Drakes Branch, VA.

Jean retired from Hampton-Sydney College after over 25 years of service. She loved her time there, and in later years would often ask Karen or Amy to drive her through the beautiful campus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and her brother, Walter Harold “Harold Jr.” Pettus Jr. Jean is survived by two daughters, Karen Hudson of Richmond, and Amy Asbelle (Greg) of Angier, North Carolina. Jean was so proud of her grandchildren, Sean Hudson (Amanda), Campbell Long, and Maggie Van Meter. She also had two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Claire Hudson.

She loved books and crossword puzzles and could spend entire afternoons reading and solving work puzzles. She was also a devoted animal lover and generously supported various wildlife conservancies.

Jean and Frank loved visiting their land in Nelson County on the Tye River. Many, many weekends they would camp and canoe there, sharing their love for that place with Karen and Amy, many friends through the years, and later with their grandchildren too. Her happiest times were at the Tye River with family and friends.

Due to Covid, a memorial service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The World Wildlife Fund. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA, is serving the family.