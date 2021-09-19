Indoor cowboy
You don’t need a hat, boots, spurs or even a live animal to have a lot of fun riding a bull, as Dwayne Johnson Jr., 8, of Appomattox Elementary School demonstrates. You will need quarters, but it sure beats getting thrown into the dirt. The young man hopped aboard a mechanical bull stationed at the entrance of the Farmville Walmart and had a great time. (Photo by Shannon Watkins)
You Might Like
High Street Theatre sets opening series
The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) opens the doors of the High Street Theatre with the debut of... read more