Hampden-Sydney to host Washington and Lee

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) welcomes Washington and Lee University in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action on Saturday afternoon, October 2, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The host Tigers are 2-2 overall, 2-0 in the ODAC, while the visiting Generals are 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the ODAC, as well, in this battle for first place in the conference standings. It’s Friends and Family Weekend at the College.

The Series

H-SC leads the overall series against W&L, 39-37-2. The Generals, however, have won six of the last 10 games against the Tigers, including a 43-24 win here at Everett Stadium in 2019. H-SC won seven of the first 10 games between the two schools under Head Coach Marty Favret, who is 11-9 overall against W&L since 2000. The two programs first met on the gridiron in 1899 with the Generals winning 6-5 in Lexington.