Grant funds provide for equipment

Grant funds from the Walter Payne Foundation provided for the purchase of an automatic electronic defibrillator, an EKG machine and a pulmonary function testing machine for use at the Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. The clinic serves uninsured patients from the counties of Prince Edward, Charlotte, Cumberland, Buckingham, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Amelia, Appomattox and Mecklenburg. Above are, from left, standing, Melinda Jennings, RN, clinic pharmacy coordinator; Shawn Harmon, PERS, paramedic; Gabby Wooten, PERS, crew chief; Travis Mason, PERS, training coordinator; seated, Shea Boone, student medical assistant intern; Pat Payne, RN, clinic director; Antoinette Carter-Chaffin, clinic board member; John Wine, M.D., clinic board president and Mary Donovan, M.D., clinic medical director. To see if you are eligible for primary medical care at the clinic in Farmville, call (434) 315-5701. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)