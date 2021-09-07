GO Virginia Region 3 public meeting set

The Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Executive Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. This virtual meeting is open to the public. The meeting is for the purpose of conducting the business of the Executive Committee as enabled by the actions of the Virginia General Assembly April 23, 2020, authorizing any state, local, regional or regulatory body or governing board to meet by electronic communication means without a quorum of the public body or any member of the governing board physically assembled at one location when the Governor has declared a state of emergency in accordance with §2.2-3708.2, The Governor of Virginia issued Executive Order 81 on Aug. 31. This Executive Order is subject to being rescinded or amended prior to its Sept. 28 expiration. In the event this occurs, an amended Notice of Public Meeting may be issued and the manner of the meeting may be changed.

The Executive Committee will receive reports from specific committees, staff, and invited guests and may review and act on proposed or submitted project applications. The Region 3 Executive Committee may elect to go into Executive Session for discussion about the pending projects and submitted project applications, and vendor contracts. The Council’s agenda packet will be available for review Sept. 10, on the GO Virginia Region 3 website (www.govirginia3.org).

Interested parties should use the following link to access the Sept. 15, 10 a.m. virtual Zoom meeting: https://tinyurl.com/37nh99dn. The password is 202011. Phone access is available by dialing 1-301-715-8592; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Sept. 15 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu.