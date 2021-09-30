Fun for all ages

By Victoria Thompson

Special to The Farmville Herald

Whether one prefers the thrill of the drop tower or the peaceful calm of the carousel, a local fair can be a great experience. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the annual Five County Fair, which unites Charlotte, Buckingham, Cumberland, Appomattox and Prince Edward counties, opened in Farmville. Children and adults of all ages stopped by to enjoy the colorful, vibrant festivities the fair has to offer. From Ferris wheels to fried Oreos, the fair provides enjoyment and entertainment for visitors and workers alike.

The Five County Fair runs through Saturday, Oct. 2. For ticket information, event schedules and gate openings visit the website at www.fivecountyfair. com or the Facebook page.