Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues

The Piedmont Health District will continue to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 screening and testing services at Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne St., Farmville. The testing will be available on Wednesdays through Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. or until supplies run out.

This event is a drive-thru event, but walk-ups are accepted. The three-day PCR test will be used. A rapid test option is not available. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old. Those seeking tests from a vehicle should sit near a window.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis and at no cost to the patient. No insurance is needed. No appointment or advanced registration is needed.

To protect yourself and workers, wear a cloth face covering or mask. Keep at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. Be sure to tell the testing providers if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, deep cough or shortness of breath, or believe that you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

• Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

• Stay home when you are sick;

• Avoid contact with sick people;

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available;

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and avoid crowds of people.

For more information about this event, call (434) 392-3984. Information on COVID-19 in Virginia is available at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.