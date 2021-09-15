In its 45th year, the Fall Forestry and Wildlife Bus Tour has become a fall tradition for many of Virginia’s outdoor enthusiasts and forest landowners — and one of the state’s four tours will be meeting in Cumberland County this year. All the necessary COVID-19 safety measures and protocols will be adhered to in order to make this event safe for everyone. Attendees will need to provide their own transportation to the tour site, and then will board passenger vans or possibly car pool/caravan at this tour should Covid protocols change. There are two other tours offered statewide at http://tinyurl.com/yafu2mjt.

Landowners and educators seeking to obtain research-based information in natural resources alongside the company of others with similar goals and interests will benefit from this field tour. This first-class event is directed by Virginia Cooperative Extension and Virginia Tech, along with Virginia Department of Forestry, Soil and Water Conservation Districts and other partners in the forest industry and natural resources arena. Speakers will be on hand including state and private agencies, private landowners and possibly industry personnel. This year’s Central District event will be held in Cumberland County on Thursday, Oct. 14, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Cumberland State Forest Office at 751 Oak Hill Road, Cumberland, and tour beginning promptly at 8:30 a.m.

Lunch, materials and transportation are provided for this tour at a cost. Personal drinks and refreshments are the responsibility of the participant and masks will be provided. Registration deadline is 10 days before the event so don’t delay as seats are limited due to COVID restrictions. To register online directly visit http://tinyurl.com/yafu2mjt.

Participants will have an enjoyable time with a leisurely touring experience that will combine current forestry and wildlife research, all the while providing resources to help landowners in maintaining their own land management objectives. The tour ends promptly by 5 p.m. or before. Tours take place rain or shine, and barring a change in COVID-19 status, tours will take place. If this program is canceled, a full refund will be made.

For registration information contact Jennifer Gagnon at (540) 231-6391 jgagnon@vt.edu and for questions or more information, contact Jason Fisher at (434) 476-2147 x3389 for a hardcopy brochure or jasonf@vt.edu.