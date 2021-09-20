Erica Nicole Moore was born Jan. 7, 1973 in Charlottesville, to Richard Forest Moore and Lottie Edmonds Moore. She suddenly departed this life on Sept. 9, in Buckingham County.

She received her education through the Appomattox County Public School System, graduating in 1991. She received Christ as her Savior and was baptized at Slate River Baptist Church in Buckingham County. She had two children who she loved dearly, Chelsei D. Moore and Damitri R. Moore. She was happily devoted to a special friend of the past 13 years, Anthony R. Austin.

In recent years, she worked at the University of Virginia Medical Center originally as a housekeeper, but was recently promoted to dispatch. She had an infectious personality that gave everyone who came in contact with her a sense of pure bliss. She loved listening to music, spending time with her family and caring for those who needed her in the community. She was truly her mother and daughter’s best friend. She radiated positivity and happiness everywhere she went, which we will all miss dearly.

Erica is preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Lewis Edmonds, Lena Allen Edmonds, Clark Moore and Minnie Moore; ten uncles, James Edmonds, Robert Edmonds, Earl Edmonds, Richard Edmonds, Samuel Edmonds, Dan Edmonds, Arthur Moore, Thomas Moore, Charles Moore and Joe Moore and three aunts, Mary Kate Booker, Gladys Louise Edmonds and Alice Gertrude Edmonds Kyle.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents, Richard Forest Moore and Lottie Edmonds Moore; her two children, Chelsei Da’Nece Moore (Hasaun) and Damitri Ranier Moore; two brothers, Forrest Moore (Emilie) and Derrick Moore (Jennifer); special friend, Anthony Austin; five nieces, Madison Moore, Makenzi Moore, Kaylee Moore, Ciara Moore and Joselyn Moore; one nephew, Mekhi Moore; her best friend, Sheila Harvey; two aunts, Lelia Thurston and Rosa Brookman (Clarence) and three uncles, Raymond Moore (Anne), Russell (Katherine) and Carl (Barbara) and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m., at Slate River Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the church cemetery.

V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, Amelia, was in charge of services.