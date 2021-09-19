September 20, 2021

From left are Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter’s First Vice-Regent Yvonne Costello, chapter member Vicki Morris, Mayor Whitus, Regent Carolyn Wells, Second Vice-Regent Margaret Atkins and Town Manager Dr. C. Scott Davis.

DAR celebrates Constitution Week

September 19, 2021

On the 234th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States, Farmville Mayor David Whitus signs the proclamation that declares the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 as Constitution Week. The tradition of celebrating the U.S. Constitution was started in 1955 by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Members of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, NSDAR, observe the mayor signing.

