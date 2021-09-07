Riders from the 2021 Brotherhood Ride – Cycling for Fallen Heroes spent Saturday night at the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department in Cumberland. The team will pedal for 22 days from Naples, Florida to New York City, covering over 1,700 miles and averaging 70-100 miles a day. The ride is to honor 26 Florida Fallen Heroes who died in the line of duty in 2020 while protecting their communities along with honoring first responders who have died from 9/11 related illnesses. (Photos by Dan Pempel)