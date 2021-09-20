Betty Sandoval Shanks, 55 of Farmville, entered her eternal heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Born May 28, 1966 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she was the only child of the late Barbara Sandoval. Betty was raised by the kind, gentle man she called Dad, Charles Huffman.

Betty was fondly called “Boop” by her family and friends and will always be remembered for her kind, generous heart and her ever present, bright smile.

Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Brian K. Shanks of Farmville and her son, Michael Schlegel Jr. of Long Branch, New Jersey. In addition, she is survived by her two precious grandsons, Kent Conner and Noah Gryder and their mom, Kelly Rose Shanks. She leaves behind two sisters-in-laws, Mary Mason (Leonard) and Crystal Caballero-Jameson (Joel); her step sister-in-law, Shannon Shanks; one brother-in-law, James Shanks (Natalie); her father-in-law and step mother-in-law, Jimmy Shanks and Faith Daulton Shanks; her aunt, Edith Daulton and her honorary brother-in-law, Danny Bowman and lastly, her best friends, Daphne MacEachern and Deb and Eugene Kasler.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Megan “Bear” Schlegel, and her mother, Barbara Sandoval.

The family received friends Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 pm at Shorter Funeral Home. Funeral Services, led by Senior Pastor, Eli Troyer, were held at the chapel of Shorter Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. Arrangements provided by Shorter Funeral Home of Farmville.