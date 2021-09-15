On Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10a.m. – 2p.m. Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park invites four-legged family members and their “people” to its annual “Bark in the Park” event. Throughout the day local, nonprofit pet rescue organizations and animal control officers will be on hand to answer questions and show off some of their “friends” in search of a forever home. Enjoy a self-guided, moderately challenging obstacle course with treat rewards and other giveaways. And, the DWR K-9 demonstration in which a Conservation Officer and his “partner” will explain how they work together as a team hunting for bad guys and hidden evidence. Lastly, everyone is encouraged to explore the grounds with a hike along one of the many trails.

This program is free to the public and very family-friendly. All dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet in length and controlled by their handlers at all times. Current COVID-19 protocols including social distancing willl be strictly observed.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov. The purpose of Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park is to preserve the cultural landscape as it was in 1865, and to provide the historic setting to tell the story of the last major battle of the Civil War in Virginia before the surrender of Robert E. Lee’s Army at Appomattox Court House, and its impact on the citizens of Southside Virginia.

The award winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 or 300 climate controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.