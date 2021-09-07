Type 2 diabetes is a prevalent and increasing health issue in rural communities in Virginia. The Virginia Cooperative Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent will be conducting in-person diabetes education sessions. Balanced Living with Diabetes (BLD) is a lifestyle intervention program that helps participants to improve and to modify their dietary and physical activity behaviors which can result in improved indicators of glucose control or A1c.

The six-week Balanced Living with Diabetes program is designed for persons 60 and over who want to reduce complications from Type 2 diabetes. This program provides needed support to eat healthier, be more active and take control of your diabetes. Cooperative Extension hopes to continue to have a measurable impact on the health and quality of life of the communities served.

Weekly classes will begin Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.- noon at 124 South Street in Farmville. Pre-registration is required. Contact Jane Henderson (804) 561-2481 or johns59@vt.edu or Thomas Woodson (434) 392-3737.