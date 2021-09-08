Anita Belle Miller Eanes, 93, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 5.

She was born the daughter of William S and Flossie Self Miller. Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn E. Eanes Sr.; her sisters, Ann Eanes and Lessie Schroeder and her brother; Bill Miller.

She is survived by her sons, Lynn (Henry) E. Eanes Jr. (Barbara) and Eugene Eanes; her grandson, Lynn (Trey) E. Eanes III (Shannon); her great-granddaughters, Reagan, Madilynn and Bronwyn, and her many loving nieces and nephews.

Anita retired from the United States Postal Service where she served as Postmistress in Dillwyn. She was a dedicated member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Glenmore. Anita was an accomplished painter, loved working in her flower gardens and she enjoyed spending time with her family and serving her community.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First Baptist Helping Hands P.O. Box 721 Dillwyn, VA 23936 or Dillwyn Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 276 Dillwyn, VA 23936 or a charity of your choice.