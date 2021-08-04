White receives VMDAEC leadership award

Greg White, whose career has touched every facet of electric cooperatives, is the recipient of the 2021 Electric Cooperative Leadership Award from the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.

White received the honor July 26 in Virginia Beach during the association’s 77th annual meeting. Recently retired as president and CEO of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative in Warsaw, White was recognized for more than 40 years of leadership in the cooperative network.

White also has served as director of power supply and senior vice president at Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, vice president of VMDAEC and as a planner and engineer at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

“As a director of Northern Neck Electric Cooperative for 13 years, I always admired Greg’s passion for helping the members of the cooperative and communities it serves,” NNEC Director James Wise said in nominating White for the award. “Cooperatives have experienced many changes, but Greg’s leadership has made a difference as he has exemplified our cooperative’s mission.”

NNEC Board Chairman Hunter Greenlaw Jr. added White has always had a special bond with cooperative member-owners.

“He would constantly go out and meet with members to discuss their issues and usually got them to understand reasons behind decisions made by NNEC. He would listen to their concerns and suggestions,” Greenlaw said. “We all knew that his recommendations were well thought out and would be in the best interest of all concerned.”

White said he was appreciative of the award, adding it would not have been possible without the support of family, friends and the many people with whom he has worked during his career.

“It’s just been a blessing to have this career,” he said.

“Greg is an exceptional leader, not only within our three-state region, but he’s also respected, appreciated and admired by electric cooperatives all across the country,” Brian Mosier, president and CEO of the VMD Association, said.