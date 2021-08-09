Shirley Marie Doss Bucknam, 87 of Prospect, passed away on August 7. Shirley was born on Nov. 20, 1933 to the late Carrington H. Doss and Edna Midkiff Doss.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Timothy Joe Bucknam; her husband, Charles Edward Bucknam; her daughter, Susan Marie Grant; her brother, C.L. Doss and her sister, Betty Rosser.

She is survived by her two daughters; Teresa B. Coleman (Hardy) and Melody B. Fishburne (Chris), along with her son, Robert W. McKay. Her beloved grandchildren include: Timothy L. Coleman (Kelly), Charles J. Coleman (Maureen), Tara L. Gilliam (Sam), Tyler H. Fishburne, Adam C. Grant and her beloved great grandchildren include Ryan, Jesse, Parker and Olivia.

Shirley was known as “Nana” to everyone and she cared for all. She was a hard working woman that led a simple life. She was the karaoke queen. She has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. We all love you Nana.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 from 6– 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.