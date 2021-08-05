School supplies being collected

Local congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are gathering school supplies to benefit area elementary schools.

Community members are invited to join the supply drive. Donations should be made prior to August 22.

Supplies such as scissors, crayons, glue and notebooks can be purchased online at Amazon.com/registeries/custom (search for “Midlothian Stake”)

In addition, new school supplies can be dropped off Sundays between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at various churches in Chesterfield, Powhatan, Burkeville and Buckingham counties. Addresses of collection sites are listed below.

“With online options for purchasing needed supplies, people can donate without leaving home,” Kary Young, director of public affairs for the Midlothian Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said. “We want to make it convenient and safe for people to be able to serve the children in our communities.”

Among the elementary schools slated for donations are: Crenshaw Elementary, Powhatan Elementary, Buckingham Primary, Amelia Elementary and Nottoway Primary schools.

Church collection sites (for drop off Sundays 9-11 a.m.)

4601 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian

10660 Duryea Drive, Richmond

1957 Capeway Road, Powhatan

400 6th St. NW Plum St., 360-460 Bypass, Burkeville

75 Old Fort Road, Buckingham