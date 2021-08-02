Robert “Virgil” Wright, 84 of Cumberland, went to be his heavenly home after a long battle with cancer. Virgil was the son of Wilber Dink and Martha Lowe Wright. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Doug Wright of Cumberland and 5 brothers, Shelton, Carroll, Leroy, Dink Jr. and Richard of Farmville.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Asal Wright of nearly 66 years; 1 daughter, Donna Wright Barger (Larry) of Dillwyn; 3 granddaughters, Stephanie Cooley Wright (Rod), Jennifer Cooley and Jessica Baldwin (Byran); 4 great granddaughters, Briana and Hali Wright, Kendra Cooley and Ryliegh Sloan of Cumberland; 5 great grandsons, Jacob Zackary Wright of Cumberland, Elijah Cooley of Colorado, Preston Sloane, Jaden Cooley of Cumberland and 4 great great grandchildren, Hunter Wallace and Bria Wallace of Cumberland and Artist and Aubree Cooley of Colorado. Virgil loved all his grandchildren.

He worked 56 years as an oil and gas delivery driver. He worked for Kayton Oil, Southall Oil, Jenkins Oil and Parker Oil with no tickets or accidents. He knew all his customers by name and enjoyed talking to them. He and his wife, Ruth, owned and operated Midway Grocery in Cumberland for 19 years. He enjoyed all of the little kids and gave them pieces of penny candy. Now most of these customers are successful adults, but they still remember that candy jar.

In Virgil’s later years, he enjoyed cutting hay and raising a big garden. He never met a stranger on the street or in a store. He left behind alot of friends, but I know he is making more in his Heavenly Home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m., until the time of service. Interment will follow service at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.