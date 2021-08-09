Robert E. ‘Bob’ Watson

Jan. 18, 1939 – Aug.7, 2021

Bob died Saturday, August 7. He was born on Jan. 18, 1939, and was the son of Elmer and Mattie Watson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Georgia Wilkerson and Carolyn Yeatts.

Bob was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and United States National Guard. He was HVAC certified and worked many jobs being self-employed and retired from Hampden Sydney College.

Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Florence Lee Clark Watson; son, Todd Watson; sister, Virginia Price; brother, Frank Watson, all of Farmville and four grandchildren. Two very special families Dale and Sheila Shook, Carrington Shook and Clay Scruggs of Charlotte Court House, Virginia and Keith and Christy Shook, Caleb and Carleigh of Keysville.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior, starting at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.