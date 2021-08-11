Pietro Buzzetta, 68 of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Aug. 6. He was born on Nov. 22, 1952 to the late Antonio Buzzetta and Maria Lafata Buzzetta in Carini, Italy.

He moved with his family to America in 1972 to New York where he met the love of his life ”Bella”. They were married in 1976 in Brooklyn, New York. After moving to several places they settled in Farmville.

Pietro was well known for establishing the first authentic Italian restaurant in 1979 called Pino’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Farmville. His passion for cooking delighted many patrons for 37 years. In his retirement years, Pietro enjoyed living in Vero Beach, Florida, where he was an avid fisherman and soccer fan. As a VIFP Carnival Cruise Member, he enjoyed going on cruises with his wife, Bella, where he would try his luck in the casino and enjoy a plethora of great food.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Frank Buzzetta.

He is survived by his wife, Bella; 1 daughter, Theresa Buzzetta of Vero Beach, Florida; 1 son, Steven Buzzetta of Farmville; 1 brother, “Nino” Buzzetta (Rosaria) of Germany and 2 sisters, Franca Cardinale of New York and Angela Bartolone (Tony) of Florida.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. in St Theresa’s Catholic Church. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.