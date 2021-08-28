Painting of Johns presented to museum
Artist Shkiz Israel, left, and Torian Jones, right, present Cameron Patterson, director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, with a mural of Barbara Rose Johns on behalf of Southside Community Development Alliance (SCDA). The mural was painted by Shkiz during the 2021 Juneteenth Freedom Fair and was presented Tuesday, Aug. 3, as part of the National Night Out activities at the Parkview Gardens apartment complex.
You Might Like
Heart of Virginia Festival canceled again
By Shannon Watkins The Farmville Herald The 2021 Heart of Virginia Festival, originally moved from its usual May date to... read more