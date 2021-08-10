Letter – Vaccination, mask issues reveal lack of trust

To the Editor:

As it relates to folks choosing to become vaccinated, their choices are their own. However, seems like most folks would want to ensure their safety and that of their friends and relatives.

However, a closer look at what’s really going on might reveal that this fight is far less about vaccinations and much more about individual liberty and the public trust that our elected officials and bureaucrats have lost.

The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), our school boards and other bureaucrats are now demanding procedures that look a lot like those that were installed during the worst of the pandemic. And they’re raising panic among our communities. Oddly enough (or maybe not), it just so happens that all this rhetoric is coming just before elections — again. Is there something sinister going on here?

Folks are wary, and our elected officials and their bureaucrats are simply no longer trusted. Folks don’t want to be sick and certainly don’t want their kids to become infected. But with the overall lack of trust in our elected leadership, with those same elected and appointed individuals violating their own mandates time and again, is there any surprise that the rest of us question the motives behind these mandate?

Perhaps once those officials and bureaucrats regain our confidence, once those folks begin to act on behalf of those who elected them — from school boards all the way up to the U.S. presidency — vaccinations as well as other wide ranging issue resolutions will be accepted much more readily.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn