Letter — An apology to VFW Post 7059

To the Editor:

I certainly owe an apology to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7059 for the sentence, which stated that. “… no organization recognizes veterans buried in Farmville” in the Friday, July 23, edition of The Farmville Herald. The focus of VFW to honor the memory of the fallen is exemplary, and the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, DAR, applaud their work and that of other veterans’ organizations, without question.

I am indebted to my friend Sharon Perutelli, for reminding us and the public of the fine work VFW performs, particularly in placing flags on veteran graves twice a year, and in conducting the POW/MIA ceremony annually. She is absolutely correct that the intention of the phrase in question was to highlight the Judith Randolph-Longwood DAR Chapter’s plan to place wreaths on local veteran graves in December. To our knowledge, no other organization has participated in Wreaths across America in the Farmville area, although WAA wreaths are placed each year on graves in Amelia Veterans Cemetery.

I am so glad that Sharon chose to speak out in the Friday, July 30, edition of The Farmville Herald to help clarify our article’s meaning. Of course our members are aware of the wonderful contributions VFW members make to our community, and we, in turn, applaud them for their fine endeavors.

Carolyn Wells, Regent

Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter

Daughters of the American Revolution