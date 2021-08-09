LeRoy Frederick Fahrner, 82 of Farmville, passed away on Friday, August 6. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Dorothy Fahrner; his brother, Garland Fahrner Jr. and his sister, Connie Fahrner Chenault.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorotha Johnson Fahrner, better known as Dottie Fahrner; his sister, Virginia Fahrner Orange (William); along with many cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Lee was born in Cumberland County, and was a 1958 graduate of Farmville High School, where he was a star athlete and the Most Valuable Player of the high school football team. He was employed by Centel/CenturyLink, where he retired after 20 years of service.

He served in the Virginia Army National Guard for 11 years. In addition, he was a Boy Scout Leader and a charter member of the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad. He also was a member and deacon of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He always had a smile, a twinkle in his eye and a warm hug for everyone.

The family wishes to thank everyone at Hickory Hill Retirement Community for his comfort care.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 14, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs. Anne Lipscomb, Treasurer, 163 John Randolph Road, Farmville, VA 23901. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.