Heat wave sends students home early

Prince Edward and Buckingham county public schools both made announcements Thursday, Aug. 12 that they would be sending students home early Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13 due to the heat wave the area is experiencing.

Students from Buckingham and Prince Edward were released from school at 1 p.m. Thursday due to a heat advisory in effect, and both schools announced they would be sending students home at 1 p.m. the following day for the same reason.

Thursday afternoon, Buckingham County Public Schools (BCPS) Superintendent Dr. Daisy Hicks said the school’s decision for an early dismissal was made for the safety of students, adding the school’s buses do not have air conditioning.

“There was a heat advisory issued this morning for this area,” Hicks said. “Our school buses do not have air conditioning, and with students having to wear masks, we wanted to ensure our students’ safety.”

All after school practices and other activities were canceled for both school systems.

Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones confirmed Thursday the school system does not have any plans to close early Friday, nor were students sent home early on Thursday from CuCPS.

“Cumberland County Public Schools is not planning to have an early dismissal due to the heat,” Jones stated. “We are fortunate to have air conditioned facilities, and our buses that are used on a routine basis have air conditioning.”

The temperature in Farmville at 3:45 p.m Thursday was 94 degrees with a real feel of 102 degrees. Dillwyn’s temperature was much hotter at 98 degrees with a real feel of 109 degrees. Cumberland was listed at 93 degrees with a real feel temp of 105 degrees.

The high temperature in Farmville Friday is projected to be 95 degrees with the possibility of a strong thunderstorm.