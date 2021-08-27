Happy anniversary to the Lipscombs

A very special happy anniversary wish goes out this week to Wayne and Linda Sue Lipscomb of Cumberland on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will meet Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center at 11 Davenport Road.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will meet Monday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. at Cedar Baptist Church on 3932 Bell Road. All members and their guests are invited to attend and bring a covered dish. This will be followed by the September program with Pastor Tommy Armstrong from Cedar Baptist Church. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Linda Sue Lipscomb of Cumberland Sunday, Aug. 29, Clarence Walters of Powhatan and Amy Allen Hintz also of Powhatan Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Shawn Gough of Wingina Wednesday, Sept. 1.

A hint for you: soak neglected paint brushes in hot vinegar to clean and make them as pliable as new.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.