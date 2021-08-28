Group provides books for students

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) has provided books and giveaways to 216 preschoolers and kindergartners at Prince Edward County Elementary School to kick off the new school year. Thanks to the generosity of Luck Stone, the students were given goodie bags of books. The bags also contained mini reading rubber duckies and banana-scented bookmarks. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)