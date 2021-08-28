August 29, 2021

  • 70°

Group provides books for students

By Staff Report

Published 9:19 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) has provided books and giveaways to 216 preschoolers and kindergartners at Prince Edward County Elementary School to kick off the new school year. Thanks to the generosity of Luck Stone, the students were given goodie bags of books. The bags also contained mini reading rubber duckies and banana-scented bookmarks. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections