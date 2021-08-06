Grant to provide hotspots for residents

Cumberland County Public Library recently announced it was awarded a 2021 Digital Inclusion Grant from Kajeet, a provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions.

Open to U.S. K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, public libraries, education and career non-profits and municipalities, the grant provides one year of free Kajeet internet connectivity hardware and managed service on Kajeet’s mobile connectivity platform, Sentinel.

“The library is excited to be able to offer Kajeet SmartSpot units to our patrons beginning this fall,” Library Director Lisa Davis said. “We are working on the lending policy and learning to use the company’s user interface. Once the units are in and cataloged, the library will begin circulating them to help with the Internet connectivity issues in the area.”

The 2021 Kajeet Digital Inclusion Grant seeks to help organizations provide members of their community with safe, reliable access to remote learning, telehealth services and other vital online resources. Grant awardees were selected by an independent panel of judges. This year, 85 organizations were selected from more than 150 entries.