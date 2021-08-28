Farmville resident named to D3 Preseason All-America team

Hampden-Sydney College fifth-year tight end and team captain Ed Newman of Farmville has been named to the 2021 D3football.com Preseason All-America Third Team. Newman was recognized as a 2020-21 D3football.com All-America Second Team selection following the 2021 spring season.

Newman started all five games this past spring and led the Tigers with 19 receptions for 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He was tied for fourth in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) receiving yards, fifth in receiving yards per game (56.2), tied for sixth in receptions and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns. Newman was also named First Team All-ODAC, First Team VaSID All-State and to the ODAC All-Academic Team.

Newman has started 18 of 26 career games with 59 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns.