Farmville man arrested on sex charges

A 22-year-old Farmville man was arrested in Nottoway County Friday, July 23, on sex charges by the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Tyler A. Roark was charged with three counts of rape, three counts of abduction, four counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

The arrest was one of three announced by the Portsmouth Police Department. A press release from the Portsmouth Police Department said the three arrests were the result of three separate investigations into alleged sexual assaults.

The two other arrests were John H. Wise, a 54-year-old Portsmouth man and Kenneth J. Eley, 39, of Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department did not provide details of where Roark is being held or any details about bond.

A report from television station WAVY located in Portsmouth said the arrest is in connection with an incident initially reported on May 22 near the 4500 block of King Street in Portsmouth.