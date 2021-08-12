Farmville lets off some steam

After almost two years of silence at Farmville’s Riverside Park, the first Live@Riverside of 2021 cranked up Friday, Aug. 6. The event gave residents a chance to blow off a little steam while listening to the soulful sounds of JB and the Get Down Brown’s Band.

A crowd of all ages gathered to listen to the music, dance, have a cup of cold beer and enjoy a perfect summer evening in downtown Farmville. Children bounced in the bouncy house while adults sat on blankets or lawn chairs listening to the band’s versions of hits from Stevie Wonder, Wild Cherry and Wilson Pickett.

Live@Riverside, sponsored by the Farmville Jaycees, continues in coordination with the Heart of Virginia Festival Friday, Sept. 17.