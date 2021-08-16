Edith Ivrynell Washington Sims, 94, peacefully departed this life on Aug. 12, at her home.

She is survived by two sons; Norris Sims and Reginald Sims (Martha); daughters, Ophelia Sims Rudd (Joseph) and Gwendolyn Sims Eanes Shepard (Amos); 28 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A public viewing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20, from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m., at New Life Church, Farmville. Interment in the Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumberland.

