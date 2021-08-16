Edith Ivrynell Washington Sims
Edith Ivrynell Washington Sims, 94, peacefully departed this life on Aug. 12, at her home.
She is survived by two sons; Norris Sims and Reginald Sims (Martha); daughters, Ophelia Sims Rudd (Joseph) and Gwendolyn Sims Eanes Shepard (Amos); 28 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public viewing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 20, from 1-6 p.m., at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m., at New Life Church, Farmville. Interment in the Cornerstone Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumberland.
www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com
Charlotte Frances Turner Huskey
Charlotte Frances Turner Huskey, 86 of Farmville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11. She was born... read more