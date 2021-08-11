DMV Select office opens in Scottsville

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is partnering with the Town of Scottsville to open a DMV Select office, located at 401 Valley Street, on Monday, Aug. 16.

DMV contracts with local governments to offer customers mostly vehicle-related transactions at DMV Selects. Transactions that can be conducted at DMV Selects include vehicle titles and registrations, license plates and decals, disabled parking placards, transcripts, voter registration applications and more.

The new Scottsville DMV Select office will operate by appointment only, supporting nearby customer service centers. Appointments can be made through the Town of Scottsville’s website. This new location will also host DMV Connect visits.

With the addition of this venue, DMV now has 54 DMV Select partners throughout the commonwealth.

“We are pleased to partner with the Town of Scottsville to provide additional service for area residents,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “As we continue the efficient and well-received appointment-only system in DMV customer service centers, we want to make sure customers know they have options to conduct vehicle-related transactions. By opening a DMV Select in Albemarle County, Virginians can choose the DMV service outlet for vehicle transactions that is most convenient to them.”

Town Administrator Matt Lawless and his staff are excited to provide DMV services to area residents.

“Offering these services only strengthens our efforts to provide efficient, effective and courteous service,” said Lawless. “Utilizing the new DMV Select office saves our residents time and money.”

Appointments can be made at the Scottsville DMV Select Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.