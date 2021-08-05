Bubba’s Jos and Snows, located at Wingo Road and Route 15 near Dillwyn, is the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month. “We’re so glad Robert Mulder and his team have ventured into this new business, and we encourage the community to support and patronize him,” Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles said. From left are chamber members Barbara Wheeler, Ruth Lyle, Sandra Moss, Mulder, Faye Shumaker, Miles and Brother Maximilian Wanter.