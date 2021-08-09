Betty Irene Shumaker went to her home in heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Betty was born on July 29, 1942 in Marion, North Carolina to Wesley and Eva Shirlen. On Dec.23, 1956 she married the love of her life, William Arthur Shumaker. They relocated to Farmville and had a life full of love and happiness.

Betty worked at Amelia Dress Company in Farmville for 27 years and worked at Southside Community Hospital before retirement. She enjoyed serving her community in various roles: cleaning facilities at PEFYA fields, local family homes and Appomattox P.E. Presbyterian Church.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Shumaker.

She is survived by her three sons, Dennis (Kimberly) Shumaker of Atlanta, Georgia, Mike (Kim) Shumaker of Prospect and Dale Shumaker of Stafford; her grandchildren, Drake Shumaker, Debra Sue (David) Maros, Darrell Shumaker (Anne Harrison Beck) and Brock Shumaker; her pride and joy, great-grandson, Connor Shumaker; brothers, Homer (Mildred) Shirlen, Leonard (Mary) Shirlen and Jimmy (Billie) Shirlen; sisters, Ruby (Ron) Hall and Christine (Larry) Smith and also, many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Family and friends were invited to join the family Saturday, Aug. 7, 5 – 7 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. Service was held Sunday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m., at Appomattox Prince Edward Presbyterian Church in Prospect, with interment followed at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Appomattox P.E. Presbyterian Church, Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad or Farmville Fire Department.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.