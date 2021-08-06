Area birthdays celebrated

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will meet Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center at 11 Davenport Road.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will meet Monday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church at 28350 North James Madison Highway in New Canton. All members and guests are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out to the following people: Cheyenne Gough of Wingina and Barbara Daniels of Cumberland both having birthdays Saturday, Aug. 7, Danielle Edwards of Henrico celebrates Monday, Aug. 9, Kevin Marion of Cumberland has a birthday Wednesday Aug. 11 and Charlotte Layne of Fork Union celebrates Thursday, Aug. 12.

Cedar Baptist Church, 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, will have its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 6. Homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 1 will feature Evangelist Roger Roller followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall. A song service will conclude the day featuring Chris Lewis. Revival services Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday Aug. 3, will feature Roller as the speaker. Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 6, Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina will preach. Pastor Tommy Armstrong invites all to attend.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.