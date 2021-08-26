August 27, 2021

  • 73°

A petting zoo for instruments

By Staff Report

Published 6:14 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

The Longwood Center for Community Music presented a Musical Instrument “Petting Zoo” at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library Saturday, Aug. 21. The event aimed to educate children and their families about different types of musical instruments and offer hands-on practice to see how each instrument is played. Attendees enjoyed trying out the keyboard, the flute, trumpet and violin on the library’s patio.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections