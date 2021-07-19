It is with great sadness that the family of William D. Woodson Jr. announces his passing after a brief illness on Thursday, January 21, at the age of 70 at Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. William Jr. was born to William D. Sr. and Mary Woodson on July 8, 1950 in Farmville. He attended Robert R. Moton High School in Prince Edward County.

William worked for 20+ years at Longwood University before retiring. He received a black belt in Martial Arts, where he participated in tournaments and won many trophies. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed playing in a community band with his family and childhood friends. He was known by those who loved him as Sike and Juney. His boisterous personality and slick talk will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his bother, Jerry (LaTreasa), of Washington, D.C.; sister, Vanita, of Farmville; sons, Darryl and David of Richmond; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of William Jr.’s life was held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 10. Interment was in Odd Fellows Cemetery.