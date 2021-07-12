Tigers place four lacrosse players on VaSID team

Hampden-Sydney College placed four student-athletes on the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors’ (VaSID) College Division All-State Men’s Lacrosse Teams, including one first team and three second team selections.

Earning VaSID first team all-state honors was senior face off specialist Jake Brummett. Garnering second team all-state accolades were junior midfielder Sean Duffy, senior attack Jared Medwar and senior defenseman Canevin Wallace.

Brummett finished his time at H-SC as one of the top face-off specialists in program history. He was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Player of the Week on April 3 as well as named to the USILA National Team of the Week on April 28. This spring, Brummett went 195-289 (.675) from the X including a stretch late in the season going 75-83 (.903). He also led the team with 141 ground balls while scoring four goals and six assists. For his career, the two-time All-ODAC honoree ranks third all-time in ground balls with 435.

Duffy, the 2019 ODAC and Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Rookie of the Year, started 14 games while playing in all 15 for the Tigers this season. He scored 24 goals and added four assists. He scooped up 19 ground balls and forced two caused turnovers. So far in his career, the two-time All-ODAC honoree has 62 goals and 21 assists.

Medwar started all 15 games for the Tigers this season. Medwar was named to the USILA National Team of the Week (4/13) as well as the ODAC Player of the Week (3/1). He finished the season with 37 goals, 22 assists, 31 ground balls and six caused turnovers. Medwar started all 58 games the Tigers played during his four seasons. A two-time All-ODAC honoree, he finished his career with 124 goals, 62 assists, 93 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers. He ranks in several career categories including points (9th), goals (9th), and assists (12th).

Wallace started all 15 games this spring for H-SC. Playing on the defensive side of the field, he forced 21 caused turnovers while scooping up 40 ground balls. A three-time All-ODAC honoree, Wallace finished his four years with 124 ground balls and 60 caused turnovers. He also added an assist in 2020.